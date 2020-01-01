Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Ryzen 7 4800HS +9%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Ryzen 7 4800HS +168%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Ryzen 7 4800HS +4%
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Ryzen 7 4800HS +108%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Ryzen 7 4800HS +91%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10300H
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 10850H
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i9 9980HK