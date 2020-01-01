Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1416 vs 1238 points

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1232
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3995
Ryzen 7 5800H +73%
6921

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.45 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Choose between two processors
Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
