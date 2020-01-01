Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1416 vs 1238 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1538
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1232
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3995
Ryzen 7 5800H +73%
6921
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.45 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1