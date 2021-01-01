Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1340 vs 1217 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1523
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1199
Ryzen 7 5800HS +11%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3764
Ryzen 7 5800HS +91%
7188
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
