Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Ryzen 9 3900XT +17%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Ryzen 9 3900XT +382%
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Ryzen 9 3900XT +12%
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Ryzen 9 3900XT +265%
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Ryzen 9 3900XT +13%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Ryzen 9 3900XT +208%
12392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
