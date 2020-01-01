Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Ryzen 9 4900H +16%
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Ryzen 9 4900H +177%
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Ryzen 9 4900H +9%
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Ryzen 9 4900H +115%
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +1%
1203
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Ryzen 9 4900H +70%
6921
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
