Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
Intel Core i7 1065G7
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1453 vs 1235 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
4407
Ryzen 9 5900HS +185%
12570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
4. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 10210U
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Intel Core i7 10750H
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Intel Core i7 11850H
10. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Intel Core i7 11800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский