Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1195 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Ryzen 9 5950X +38%
626
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1559
Ryzen 9 5950X +559%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2472
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8914
Ryzen 9 5950X +422%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3463
Ryzen 9 5950X +397%
17204
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
