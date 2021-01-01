Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 1065G7
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1195 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1559
Ryzen 9 5950X +559%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
2472
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
8914
Ryzen 9 5950X +422%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1214
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3463
Ryzen 9 5950X +397%
17204

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 799 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 No

Performance

Cores 4 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
