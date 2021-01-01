Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1195 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i7 1065G7 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +10%
453
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1559
Apple M1 +37%
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
2472
Apple M1 +52%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
8914
Apple M1 +71%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1214
Apple M1 +45%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3463
Apple M1 +120%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 1, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 13x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
