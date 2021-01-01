Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1185 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1170
M1 Max +33%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4552
M1 Max +178%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2440
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8970
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
M1 Max +49%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3986
M1 Max +222%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|4096
|TMUs
|64
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
