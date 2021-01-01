Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1185 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1170
M1 Max +33%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
4552
M1 Max +178%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1208
M1 Max +49%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3986
M1 Max +222%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 1, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Ice Lake -
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 13x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 512 4096
TMUs 64 256
ROPs 8 128
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
