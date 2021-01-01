Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1185 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1170
M1 Pro +32%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
4552
M1 Pro +171%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1208
M1 Pro +46%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3986
M1 Pro +221%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 1, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Ice Lake -
Model number i7-1065G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 13x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 512 2048
TMUs 64 128
ROPs 8 64
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i7 1065G7
2. Ryzen 7 4800H or Core i7 1065G7
3. Core i5 10300H or Core i7 1065G7
4. Core i7 10510U or Core i7 1065G7
5. Ryzen 7 4800U or Core i7 1065G7
6. Core i7 9750H or M1 Pro
7. Core i7 1185G7 or M1 Pro
8. Core i9 11980HK or M1 Pro
9. Apple M1 or M1 Pro

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский