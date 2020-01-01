Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 1065G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +28%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +166%
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +111%
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +15%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +106%
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
