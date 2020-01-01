Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
452
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +65%
1570
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +10%
2553
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +71%
9157
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +24%
1203
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +113%
4074
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
