Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +12%
452
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +105%
1570
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
2553
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +125%
9157
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +36%
1203
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +130%
4074
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
