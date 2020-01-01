Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 10300
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i3 10300 +2%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i3 10300 +52%
2319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Core i3 10300 +8%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Core i3 10300 +3%
9191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +1%
1166
1150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Core i3 10300 +12%
4524
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
