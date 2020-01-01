Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 10320
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i3 10320 +7%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i3 10320 +58%
2414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Core i3 10320 +6%
1231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Core i3 10320 +7%
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|154 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-10320
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
