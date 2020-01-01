Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 7100U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +117%
446
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +245%
1530
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +81%
2496
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +230%
8943
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +95%
1166
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +198%
4026
1353
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i5 7200U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i3 1005G1