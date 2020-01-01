Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
446
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +98%
1530
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +31%
2496
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +148%
8943
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +50%
1166
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +152%
4026
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
