Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +52%
452
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +137%
1570
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +21%
2553
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +142%
9157
3788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +74%
1203
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +156%
4074
1593
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 1065G7 or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Core i3 8145U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i3 8145U or Core i5 1035G4
- Core i3 8145U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i3 8145U or Ryzen 5 4600U
- Core i3 8145U or Core i3 10110U