Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +9%
2553
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +42%
9157
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +67%
1203
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +151%
4074
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
