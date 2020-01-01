Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +32%
1570
Core i3 9100F
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +32%
9157
Core i3 9100F
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
1203
Core i3 9100F
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
4074
Core i3 9100F
3673

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1065G7 i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1526 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i7 1065G7?
