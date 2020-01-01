Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
452
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +32%
1570
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +32%
9157
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
1203
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
4074
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
