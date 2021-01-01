Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10200H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1235 vs 1089 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 September 1, 2020
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-10200H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 512 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10200H or i7 1065G7?
