Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10200H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1235 vs 1089 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1149
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2436
2433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
8678
8364
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
1212
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +5%
4127
3919
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-10200H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1