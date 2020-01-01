Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 10300H +36%
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Core i5 10300H +6%
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
9157
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
1203
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Core i5 10300H +1%
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
