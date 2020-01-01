Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +6%
452
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
1570
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
2553
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +15%
9157
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +12%
4074
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
