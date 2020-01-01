Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
452
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +27%
1570
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
2553
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
9157
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
4074
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
