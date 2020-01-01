Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
452
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 1038NG7 +28%
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Core i5 1038NG7 +2%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Core i5 1038NG7 +9%
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i5 1038NG7 +3%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Core i5 1038NG7 +9%
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
