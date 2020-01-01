Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
452
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 10400 +106%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Core i5 10400 +3%
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Core i5 10400 +41%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +10%
1203
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Core i5 10400 +50%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 1035G1