Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10400

Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i5 10400

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1570
Core i5 10400 +106%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
9157
Core i5 10400 +41%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +10%
1203
Core i5 10400
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
4074
Core i5 10400 +50%
6095

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-10400
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский