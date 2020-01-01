Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10400H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +3%
452
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 10400H +106%
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Core i5 10400H +12%
2853
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +3%
9157
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i5 10400H +4%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Core i5 10400H +10%
4469
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i5 10400H vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 10400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 10400H vs i7 10850H
- Intel Core i5 10400H vs i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 10400H vs i7 10610U