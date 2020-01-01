Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i5 10500 +4%
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i5 10500 +119%
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Core i5 10500 +10%
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Core i5 10500 +48%
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +6%
1166
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Core i5 10500 +47%
5901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
