Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10600
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i5 10600 +11%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i5 10600 +130%
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Core i5 10600 +5%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Core i5 10600 +40%
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|213 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-10600
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
