Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 1185 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1170
Core i5 11260H +20%
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4552
Core i5 11260H +99%
9070
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2440
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8970
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Core i5 11260H +16%
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3986
Core i5 11260H +64%
6553
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|128
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
