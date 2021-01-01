Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 1185 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
3. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
4. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i5 1135G7
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i5 10210U
6. Intel Core i5 11260H or Intel Core i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i5 11260H or Intel Core i5 10300H
8. Intel Core i5 11260H or Intel Core i7 11800H
9. Intel Core i5 11260H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
10. Intel Core i5 11260H or Intel Core i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11260H or i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский