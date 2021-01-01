Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1235 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units - 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

