Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1130G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1130G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 1065G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Core i5 1130G7 +1%
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +33%
4026
3035
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1