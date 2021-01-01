Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1195 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1555
Core i5 11400H +143%
3773
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2456
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1210
Core i5 11400H +15%
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3420
Core i5 11400H +47%
5027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
