We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1195 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1555
Core i5 11400H +143%
3773
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i7 1065G7?
