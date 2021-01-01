Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1155G7 VS Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 1065G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7 Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7 Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1157 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 1155G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 1, 2019 June 8, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i7-1065G7 i7-1155G7 Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 13x 10-25x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 512 640 TMUs 64 40 ROPs 8 20 Execution Units - 80 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1065G7 n/a Core i5 1155G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -