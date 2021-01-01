Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1157 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1065G7 i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units - 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
3. Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 1065G7
4. Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 1065G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 1155G7
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
9. Intel Core i5 11300H vs i5 1155G7
10. Intel Core i5 1145G7 vs i5 1155G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский