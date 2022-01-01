Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1470 vs 1182 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1154
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4498
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2425
Core i5 1235U +39%
3366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8735
Core i5 1235U +27%
11126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Core i5 1235U +25%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3923
Core i5 1235U +4%
4066
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|-
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1