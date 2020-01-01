Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 6600K
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 15 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 4 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +15%
446
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i5 6600K +2%
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
2496
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +44%
8943
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +3%
1166
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
4026
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|243 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4800H vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10300H vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10210U vs Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10600K vs Core i5 6600K
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs Core i5 6600K
- Ryzen 7 2700X vs Core i5 6600K
- Core i5 7500 vs Core i5 6600K
- Core i7 9700K vs Core i5 6600K