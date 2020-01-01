Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 7200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +44%
452
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +137%
1570
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +40%
2553
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +169%
9157
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +52%
1203
794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +128%
4074
1787
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
