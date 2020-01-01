Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 8250U

Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i5 8250U
Intel Core i5 8250U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +28%
1570
Core i5 8250U
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +28%
2553
Core i5 8250U
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +50%
9157
Core i5 8250U
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +56%
4074
Core i5 8250U
2619

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 August 21, 2017
Launch price - 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8250U or i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский