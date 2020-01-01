Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 8259U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8259U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +19%
452
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 8259U +9%
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +12%
2553
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +9%
9157
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +31%
1203
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
4074
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4800H vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10300H vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 10210U vs Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Core i5 8259U
- Core i5 8250U vs Core i5 8259U
- Core i7 8550U vs Core i5 8259U
- Core i5 8300H vs Core i5 8259U
- Core i3 9100F vs Core i5 8259U