Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
452
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +14%
1570
1372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +16%
2553
2200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +44%
9157
6359
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +31%
1203
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +97%
4074
2071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
