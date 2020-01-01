Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 8350U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +22%
2553
2092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +42%
9157
6432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +30%
1203
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +28%
4074
3177
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-8350U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8350U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
