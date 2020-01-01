Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 8500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i5 8500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +10%
452
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 8500 +48%
2318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
2553
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Core i5 8500 +4%
9526
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +16%
1203
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4074
Core i5 8500 +24%
5062
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-8500
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1