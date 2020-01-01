Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 9300HF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9300HF

Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i5 9300HF
Intel Core i5 9300HF

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300HF and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 9300HF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 April 1, 2019
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-9300HF
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Multiplier 13x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300HF or i7 1065G7?
