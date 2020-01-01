Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9300HF
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300HF – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300HF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
452
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Core i5 9300HF +24%
1944
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
2553
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +18%
9157
7769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +12%
1203
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +1%
4074
4015
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-9300HF
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
