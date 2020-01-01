Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9400F
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +9%
446
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i5 9400F +53%
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
2496
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Core i5 9400F +6%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +9%
1166
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Core i5 9400F +7%
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
