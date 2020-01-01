Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9400H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.5 GHz i5 9400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +1%
2553
2521
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +11%
9157
8284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +10%
1203
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
4074
3801
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-9400H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
