Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9600K

We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600K and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1530
Core i5 9600K +69%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
2496
Core i5 9600K +10%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
8943
Core i5 9600K +21%
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
4026
Core i5 9600K +35%
5451

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 9600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 October 8, 2018
Launch price - 263 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1065G7 i5-9600K
Socket BGA-1526 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 9600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600K or i7 1065G7?
