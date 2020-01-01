Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9600K
We compared two CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i5 9600K +8%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1530
Core i5 9600K +69%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2496
Core i5 9600K +10%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8943
Core i5 9600K +21%
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
1166
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4026
Core i5 9600K +35%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|263 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
