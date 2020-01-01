Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10510Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.2 GHz i7 10510Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 1065G7 – 7 vs 15 Watt
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
1203
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +64%
4074
2484
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i7-10510Y
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10510Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1
