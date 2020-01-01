Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10610U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +3%
452
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +21%
1570
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Core i7 10610U +1%
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +24%
9157
7384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
1203
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +8%
4074
3772
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
