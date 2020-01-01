Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1068NG7 or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i7 1068NG7
Intel Core i7 1068NG7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 1068NG7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +48%
10593
Ryzen 5 3500U
7137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1068NG7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i7-1068NG7 -
Socket BGA1344 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 48K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i7 1068NG7
2. Core i9 9980HK vs Core i7 1068NG7
3. Core i7 10510U vs Core i7 1068NG7
4. Core i7 10710U vs Core i7 1068NG7
5. Core i5 1038NG7 vs Core i7 1068NG7
6. Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 5 3500U
7. Core i5 1035G4 vs Ryzen 5 3500U
8. Core i5 1035G1 vs Ryzen 5 3500U
9. Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
10. Ryzen 3 3200G vs Ryzen 5 3500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i7 1068NG7?
EnglishРусский