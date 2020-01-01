Intel Core i7 1068NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1068NG7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1268 vs 825 points
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 28 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +25%
449
358
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +5%
1738
1656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +25%
2599
2085
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +32%
10623
8051
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +53%
1252
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1068NG7 +57%
4533
2884
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1068NG7
|-
|Socket
|BGA1344
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|48K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1